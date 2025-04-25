U.S.-India Trade Agreement Set to Revolutionize Markets

A groundbreaking trade agreement between the U.S. and India could soon reshape economic relations, according to Bloomberg News. The deal in discussion targets 19 categories, with focuses on increasing market access for farm products, e-commerce, data storage, and critical minerals.

Finalized this week, the agreement's terms of reference outline the exchange of goods and services, signaling a profound bilateral effort. Sources close to the matter indicate this move could significantly boost trade opportunities in both nations.

This emerging accord stands to impact several economic sectors, promising to foster stronger commercial ties. Key provisions aim to ensure mutual growth and sustainable development, broadening the scope of trade operations between these two global powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)