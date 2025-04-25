U.S.-India Trade Agreement Set to Revolutionize Markets
A potential U.S.-India trade agreement, covering 19 categories including farm goods and e-commerce, has advanced with finalized terms this week. The bilateral deal will expand market access across goods and services, vitalizing sectors like data storage and critical minerals.
