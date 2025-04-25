Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Thaw

Emerging market stocks experienced a second week of gains, driven by positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose steadily as China eased some tariffs and the U.S. considered measures to alleviate trade tensions. Asian and global markets reacted positively, despite regional geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:14 IST
Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Thaw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks showed resilience as they headed for a second week of gains, supported by signals of a tentative resolution in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index, a key indicator for these stocks, rose by 0.4% on Friday, contributing to an anticipated weekly gain of 2.7%.

China's decision to exempt certain U.S. imports from steep tariffs and solicit proposals for further tariff relief provided a much-needed boost. Simultaneously, discussions in Washington highlighted a potential easing of trade tensions, though the exact path remains uncertain, according to experts, including Commerzbank's Volkmar Baur.

Asian markets responded positively, with South Korea's Kospi rising by 0.9%. However, geopolitical tensions in South Asia, notably India's friction with Pakistan, tempered the optimism. Meanwhile, the U.S.-Russia political climate and Poland's judicial reforms presented further complexities for investors navigating the intricate global market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025