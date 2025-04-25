Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Thaw
Emerging market stocks experienced a second week of gains, driven by positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose steadily as China eased some tariffs and the U.S. considered measures to alleviate trade tensions. Asian and global markets reacted positively, despite regional geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
Emerging market stocks showed resilience as they headed for a second week of gains, supported by signals of a tentative resolution in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index, a key indicator for these stocks, rose by 0.4% on Friday, contributing to an anticipated weekly gain of 2.7%.
China's decision to exempt certain U.S. imports from steep tariffs and solicit proposals for further tariff relief provided a much-needed boost. Simultaneously, discussions in Washington highlighted a potential easing of trade tensions, though the exact path remains uncertain, according to experts, including Commerzbank's Volkmar Baur.
Asian markets responded positively, with South Korea's Kospi rising by 0.9%. However, geopolitical tensions in South Asia, notably India's friction with Pakistan, tempered the optimism. Meanwhile, the U.S.-Russia political climate and Poland's judicial reforms presented further complexities for investors navigating the intricate global market landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
