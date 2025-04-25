Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Thaw

Emerging market stocks showed resilience as they headed for a second week of gains, supported by signals of a tentative resolution in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index, a key indicator for these stocks, rose by 0.4% on Friday, contributing to an anticipated weekly gain of 2.7%.

China's decision to exempt certain U.S. imports from steep tariffs and solicit proposals for further tariff relief provided a much-needed boost. Simultaneously, discussions in Washington highlighted a potential easing of trade tensions, though the exact path remains uncertain, according to experts, including Commerzbank's Volkmar Baur.

Asian markets responded positively, with South Korea's Kospi rising by 0.9%. However, geopolitical tensions in South Asia, notably India's friction with Pakistan, tempered the optimism. Meanwhile, the U.S.-Russia political climate and Poland's judicial reforms presented further complexities for investors navigating the intricate global market landscape.

