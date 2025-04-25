Centre Defends Waqf (Amendment) Act Amid Legal Challenges
The Indian government has asserted the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, opposing legal challenges questioning its validity. It aims to manage religious endowments effectively, despite allegations of land misuse. The government emphasizes the Act's constitutional presumption and argues against a blanket stay.
The Centre on Friday urged the Supreme Court to reject pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, emphasizing that a 'blanket stay' on the law could not be justified due to its presumed constitutionality.
In a detailed 1,332-page affidavit, the government defended the Act, noting a substantial addition of over 20 lakh hectares in waqf land after 2013, bringing historical context to the issue by citing waqf land figures both pre-and post-independence.
The affidavit, filed by Joint Secretary Shersha C Shaik Mohiddin of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, highlighted reported misuse of prior provisions and argued that constitutional courts typically do not halt statutory provisions prematurely, advocating for the Act's legitimacy as a decisive step by Parliament following thorough analysis by a parliamentary panel.
