Diddy Denies Charges in High-Profile Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned hip-hop mogul, is set to appear in court this Friday as part of an ongoing sex trafficking trial. Combs has pleaded not guilty to serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, amid claims of coercing women into 'Freak Off' performances.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will determine the admissibility of expert witness testimony. Prosecutors aim to introduce insights from psychologist Dawn Hughes, who will shed light on victim dynamics where individuals remain loyal due to manipulation or fear, especially relevant in cases of abuse.

Defense lawyers argue against relying on such testimony, stating it could unduly bolster alleged victims' credibility. Combs, who remains in custody since September, risks significant jail time if convicted, with proceedings scheduled to intensify next month.

