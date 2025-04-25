SASSA Gold Cards to Remain Active Beyond May 2025 as Postbank Reassures Beneficiaries

South African grant recipients can breathe a sigh of relief: Postbank has officially confirmed that SASSA Gold Cards will continue to function beyond 31 May 2025, ensuring uninterrupted access to social grants. This decision provides much-needed stability for beneficiaries who have not yet migrated to the newly introduced Postbank Black Cards.

In an announcement made on Thursday, Postbank reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the interests of millions of social grant beneficiaries. It assured the public that SASSA Gold Cards will remain operational across all payment platforms, including ATMs, Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, and partner retail stores nationwide. Beneficiaries can also continue to swipe for purchases and withdraw cash as usual.

Postbank’s CEO, Nikki Mbengashe, emphasized that no beneficiary will be left behind during the transition to the new Black Cards. "Gold Cards will continue to work until every beneficiary is transitioned to the new Black Card," Mbengashe affirmed. She expressed confidence that this announcement would alleviate concerns among beneficiaries who had not yet migrated.

Warning Against Misinformation

Mbengashe strongly advised beneficiaries to ignore any misleading calls suggesting they must change banks. "We plead with beneficiaries to be wary of misinformation claiming that their Gold Cards will stop working or that they need to switch banks," she said. She stressed that Postbank is the only authorized entity responsible for issuing both SASSA Gold Cards and the new Black Cards.

Postbank cautioned grant recipients to only trust official communications from the bank regarding their cards. The bank has observed an increase in incorrect and fraudulent information circulating in recent months, and it aims to protect vulnerable beneficiaries from scams.

Temporary Suspension of New Black Card Distribution

In a related update, Postbank announced a temporary suspension in the distribution of new Black Cards at its distribution sites. However, the bank reassured beneficiaries that this does not affect existing Black Card users, whose cards will continue functioning normally.

Despite the suspension, Postbank card distribution centers will remain open to provide essential services, including:

PIN resets for cardholders who have forgotten or compromised their PINs.

Reissuing Black Cards to beneficiaries who have lost their cards or had them stolen.

Assistance with registration for cardless payment options, offering more flexibility and security.

This measured approach ensures that beneficiaries retain continuous access to their funds while Postbank enhances its service delivery mechanisms.

Postbank’s Appreciation to Beneficiaries

Postbank extended its heartfelt appreciation to all social grant beneficiaries for their cooperation, patience, and trust throughout this transitional period. The institution reaffirmed its dedication to improving the banking experience and raising service quality standards.

"Our priority is ensuring that every beneficiary receives their grant without unnecessary stress or disruption," Postbank said.

Broader Context: Strengthening Social Support Systems

The SASSA grant system plays a vital role in supporting millions of South Africans, particularly the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable children. Ensuring the continuity of payment mechanisms like the Gold Cards is crucial for the livelihood and dignity of beneficiaries.

Postbank’s commitment to transparent communication and steady service underpins broader government efforts to strengthen and modernize South Africa’s social security network, especially amid economic pressures and the ongoing need for reliable service delivery.

As this transition continues, beneficiaries are encouraged to stay informed through official Postbank channels, remain cautious of scams, and confidently use their Gold Cards without fear of disruption.