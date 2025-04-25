Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian Officer Killed in Explosive Attack

Yaroslav Moskalik, a high-ranking Russian military officer, was killed in a car explosion near Moscow. The incident is under investigation, suspected to be linked to a homemade explosive device. This follows a pattern of attacks on key Russian military figures amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A senior Russian military officer, Yaroslav Moskalik, died in an explosion on Friday when a car detonated in Balashikha, just east of Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee stated. Moskalik was the deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate within the Russian Armed Forces.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, which reportedly involved a homemade explosive device. Although it's unclear who orchestrated the attack, it resembles previous targeted assassinations of Russian officials amid allegations from Moscow pointing towards Ukrainian involvement.

Reports from Russian media outlet Baza highlight that the explosive device was remotely triggered as Moskalik approached a parked car. Footage from the Izvestia newspaper reveals the dramatic explosion that also claimed the life of a second individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

