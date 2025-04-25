Statue Defacement Sparks Protests in Sultanpur

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Motigarpur area of Sultanpur was vandalized, with miscreants damaging its fingers and shoulder, police reported Friday.

The act, carried out Thursday night, led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members to stage a protest at the site on Friday morning in response to the news.

Local police have registered a case following a complaint from Sugriv Buddh and launched an investigation. Efforts to repair the statue, erected in 1990 on the banks of Sharda Sahayak Khand-16, are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)