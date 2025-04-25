Statue Defacement Sparks Protests in Sultanpur
In Sultanpur's Motigarpur area, a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized on Thursday night, sparking protests from Bahujan Samaj Party workers the following day. Police assured protesters that an investigation is underway and efforts to repair the statue are in progress. A case has been filed against unknown culprits.
A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Motigarpur area of Sultanpur was vandalized, with miscreants damaging its fingers and shoulder, police reported Friday.
The act, carried out Thursday night, led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members to stage a protest at the site on Friday morning in response to the news.
Local police have registered a case following a complaint from Sugriv Buddh and launched an investigation. Efforts to repair the statue, erected in 1990 on the banks of Sharda Sahayak Khand-16, are also underway.
