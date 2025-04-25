Left Menu

United in Mourning: Uttar Pradesh Muslims Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

Members of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district wore black bands during Friday prayers to protest the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Condemnation of Pakistan's involvement and calls for decisive action against terrorism were voiced across mosques, uniting attendees in grief and defiance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:33 IST
Responding to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, Muslim community members in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district took a stand by wearing black bands during Friday prayers. This symbolic gesture served as a potent protest against the atrocity that claimed 26 lives earlier this week.

In various mosques including the Shahi Jama Masjid and the Takiya Wali Masjid, worshippers not only wore black bands but also carried posters expressing their outrage. The attack, believed to have cross-border links, specifically attributed to Pakistan, angered many local residents.

Local voices like Saqir Hussain urge the government for a firm response to the massacre, advocating for actions that history will remember. Saeed Akhtar Israeli voiced for severing ties with Pakistan and demolishing terror camps, stressing community unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

