Strengthening Ties: Canada and Australia Forge Alliances Amid Global Shifts

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Australia on Tuesday with the goal of strengthening ties between Canada and Australia, two 'middle powers' amid global uncertainties.

The discussions come as the Middle East conflict intensifies, and the leaders aim to enhance cooperation, focusing on defense, critical minerals, and AI to protect their shared interests.

Amid China's tightening grip on mineral supplies, Carney highlights the importance of collaboration as he continues talks across the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming alliances and promoting economic resilience.