Stranded Travelers Evacuated Amid Middle East Airspace Turmoil

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, a few evacuation flights have commenced from the UAE despite widespread airspace closures. The US State Department has advised citizens in multiple countries to leave immediately. The turmoil has affected commercial flights, stranding many travelers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 07:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A limited number of evacuation flights have begun departing from the United Arab Emirates, offering a lifeline to travelers stranded by the widening conflict in the Middle East. Despite most commercial air traffic remaining suspended, these flights come amid urgent advisories from the US State Department to its citizens across 13 countries to leave immediately due to safety risks.

The airspace closures and flight cancellations have severely restricted travel options, affecting tourists, business travelers, and others across the region. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, approximately 13,000 of the 32,000 flights scheduled in and out of the Middle East since Saturday have been canceled. This has left many travelers, such as transit passengers and migrant workers, stuck at airports and nearby accommodations as they await further developments.

Governments are racing to organize evacuations and repatriate citizens from affected countries. Israel's El Al plans a 'recovery operation' for stranded passengers, while nations including Germany and Indonesia are making efforts to assist their nationals. The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic and logistical challenges growing amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

