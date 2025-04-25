Mirwaiz Condemns Pahalgam Attack as ‘Act Beyond Belief’ Amidst Unity in Kashmir

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief of the Hurriyat Conference, has vociferously condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an 'act beyond belief' and asserting its total unacceptability.

After a month-long house arrest, Mirwaiz attended Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta. He called on authorities to allow him to see those injured in the incident, underlining the unity and resilience of Kashmir's people, transcending religious boundaries.

Mirwaiz criticized the media for giving the incident a communal angle, which he claims led to the targeting of Kashmiris in various Indian states. He urged other state governments to protect Kashmiri students and businessmen. He also condemned his own house arrest, terming it as disappointing for the Kashmiri Muslim community.

