Mirwaiz Condemns Pahalgam Attack as ‘Act Beyond Belief’ Amidst Unity in Kashmir
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference chief, denounced the Pahalgam attack as 'unbelievable' and 'unacceptable.' Despite a house arrest, he offered prayers at Jamia Masjid, emphasizing Kashmiris' resilience and unity. He urged the government to let him visit the injured and condemned media's communal portrayal of the tragedy.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief of the Hurriyat Conference, has vociferously condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an 'act beyond belief' and asserting its total unacceptability.
After a month-long house arrest, Mirwaiz attended Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta. He called on authorities to allow him to see those injured in the incident, underlining the unity and resilience of Kashmir's people, transcending religious boundaries.
Mirwaiz criticized the media for giving the incident a communal angle, which he claims led to the targeting of Kashmiris in various Indian states. He urged other state governments to protect Kashmiri students and businessmen. He also condemned his own house arrest, terming it as disappointing for the Kashmiri Muslim community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
