Tragic Death at Bangladesh Fuel Station Amid Rising Communal Tensions

A Hindu fuel station worker, Ripon Saha, died in Bangladesh after being run over by an SUV as he tried to prevent it from leaving without paying. This incident occurs amidst escalating communal tensions targeting Hindus in the nation, raising concerns about voter suppression ahead of elections.

Updated: 17-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:02 IST
A Hindu fuel station worker, identified as Ripon Saha, died after being run over by an SUV that tried to escape without paying for fuel in Bangladesh's Rajbari district, police report.

The police have confirmed that a murder case will be filed. The driver, after filling fuel worth Tk 5,000, attempted departure without payment, provoking Saha's fatal intervention. The vehicle was later seized, and two suspects, Abul Hashem, a former local politician, and his driver, were arrested. The incident is under investigation, highlighting broader concerns about rising communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

This tragic event occurs amidst increasing political tensions as the country heads toward general elections on February 12. Allegations have emerged from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council suggesting that communal violence is strategically aimed at discouraging minority voters, with reports of several violent incidents against Hindus this month alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

