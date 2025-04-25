Vigilante Justice: Tragedy Strikes in Garhmukteshwar Assault Case

A 22-year-old accused of raping a minor girl succumbed to his injuries after being beaten by villagers in Garhmukteshwar, authorities reported on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Shravan, faced charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old Dalit girl. Villagers reportedly caught him at the alleged crime scene and inflicted severe punishment.

Following a video of the incident surfacing online, police intervened. Shravan was detained and admitted to Meerut Medical Hospital. He died early Thursday. Two men, the victim's father and uncle, have been arrested in connection with Shravan's death, confirmed Garhmukteshwar Circle Officer Varun Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)