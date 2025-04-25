Left Menu

Vigilante Justice: Tragedy Strikes in Garhmukteshwar Assault Case

A 22-year-old named Shravan, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, died after being beaten by villagers. The incident took place in Garhmukteshwar and a video surfaced online showing the attack. Police have arrested the victim's father and uncle in connection with Shravan's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:50 IST
Vigilante Justice: Tragedy Strikes in Garhmukteshwar Assault Case
Shravan
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old accused of raping a minor girl succumbed to his injuries after being beaten by villagers in Garhmukteshwar, authorities reported on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Shravan, faced charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old Dalit girl. Villagers reportedly caught him at the alleged crime scene and inflicted severe punishment.

Following a video of the incident surfacing online, police intervened. Shravan was detained and admitted to Meerut Medical Hospital. He died early Thursday. Two men, the victim's father and uncle, have been arrested in connection with Shravan's death, confirmed Garhmukteshwar Circle Officer Varun Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025