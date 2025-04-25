Justice vs. Defiance: The Battle Over Akshay Shinde's Custodial Death

The Bombay High Court expressed its dismay over the Maharashtra government's failure to register a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, a suspect in a sexual assault case.

Despite explicit directions from the court for investigation, substantial delay and non-compliance have been noted, raising concerns about the commitment to uphold the rule of law.

The court has warned of initiating contempt proceedings, highlighting the importance of adhering to judicial orders to maintain societal trust and legal integrity.

