Delhi Court Delays Notice in National Herald Case
A Delhi court has decided not to issue a notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, following a plea from the ED. The court will review the submitted documents before proceeding, with the next hearing scheduled for May 2.
In a significant development, a Delhi court declined to issue a notice on Friday to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. This decision came amidst a plea from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Special Judge Vishal Gogne, handling the case, emphasized that the court's satisfaction is prerequisite to issuing a notice, especially before taking cognizance under new legal provisions that require hearing the accused.
The court identified missing documents in the chargesheet, instructing the ED to submit them before a notice is considered. The case is adjourned until May 2 for further proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
