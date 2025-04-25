India Champions Food Innovation at SUFALAM 2025: Startups, Mentorship & Growth

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), in collaboration with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-Kundli), inaugurated the second edition of SUFALAM 2025 — the Start-Up Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors. This two-day national conclave is shaping up as a key driver for innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry-academia collaboration in India’s burgeoning food processing sector.

Themed around the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, SUFALAM 2025 brings together the nation’s brightest young entrepreneurs, industry stalwarts, academic thinkers, and policymakers to accelerate growth and innovation in the food ecosystem.

Empowering Youth and Driving Innovation

Inaugurating the event, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan, emphasized the central role of youth and innovation in propelling India into a global leadership position in food innovation.

“India is rich in talent. What we lack is the structure to support and harness it fully. By giving our youth the right tools and ecosystem, we can build a food processing powerhouse that meets our domestic needs and supplies the world. Our Ministry is fully committed to uplifting farmers, enhancing processing capacities, and supporting industry-led innovation,” Paswan said during his keynote address.

He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s intent to expand employment opportunities, increase income for stakeholders in the agri-food value chain, and create a resilient infrastructure for food production and export.

A Sustainable and Productive Vision for the Future

Guest of Honour, Dr. Subrata Gupta, Secretary at MoFPI, highlighted the urgent need for sustainable food practices amid increasing demands and limited resources.

“Feeding our population is not just about quantity but sustainability. With innovation, waste reduction, and strong infrastructure, we can transform the food industry. The Ministry is actively investing in this transformation—through technology, policy, and education,” he stated.

Dr. Gupta also noted that policy measures such as Production-Linked Incentives (PLI), financial support for startups, and skill development initiatives are being expanded to ensure India remains competitive globally.

Bridging Academia and Industry at NIFTEM-K

Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM-Kundli, underlined the institution’s pivotal role in nurturing talent and facilitating collaboration between academia and industry.

“We are not just creating job-seekers—we are empowering job creators. With the Ministry’s support, NIFTEM is a bridge between science, entrepreneurship, and industrial excellence,” he remarked.

Dr. Oberoi stressed that fostering innovation requires collective effort from researchers, students, mentors, and businesses, and that SUFALAM stands as a prime example of such synergy.

Startups, Ideas, and Innovation on Display

Day 1 of SUFALAM 2025 saw more than 300 participants, including 250 startups from 23 Indian states. Exhibitors showcased innovations in:

Cell-cultured meat and plant-based proteins

Functional and nutraceutical foods

Food safety and rapid detection kits

Eco-friendly packaging and AI-driven food logistics

The innovation booths attracted attention from industry giants, MSMEs, and investors, all keen to identify scalable and sustainable business models.

35 startups participated in a pitch competition, evaluated by representatives from top organizations like Nestlé, Bühler Group, Eureka Analytical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and the Indian Angel Network. This initiative provided a critical platform for startups to secure mentorship, partnerships, and potential funding.

Thought Leadership and Knowledge Exchange

The conclave featured enriching keynote sessions by eminent speakers. Prof. Harpal Singh from IIT Delhi shared his entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing perseverance, innovation, and frugal engineering. Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), discussed how food entrepreneurs can navigate global trade dynamics and leverage India’s agricultural strengths for export-led growth.

Breakout sessions explored key themes:

Brand building and digital marketing for food startups

Policy support and financial incentives

Sustainable sourcing and supply chain transparency

Fostering innovation through public-private partnerships

A Holistic Ecosystem for Food Entrepreneurs

Aside from formal discussions, the event also featured:

A Mentor Lounge offering 1-on-1 sessions with industry veterans

Dedicated networking hubs for startup founders and investors

An exhibition zone with 65+ booths from MSMEs and innovation labs

Startups found actionable insights and connections to grow their ventures, while investors explored promising ideas at the intersection of food science and entrepreneurship.

Looking Ahead: Day 2 Highlights

The second day of SUFALAM 2025 promises to further deepen engagements with:

Live pitch sessions from emerging food tech innovators

High-impact panels on policy frameworks and export competitiveness

Interactive Q&A with successful startup founders

Discussions on leveraging AI, blockchain, and big data in food systems

With government support, vibrant participation, and a forward-thinking agenda, SUFALAM 2025 is not just a conclave—it is a movement to transform India into a global food innovation hub.