Nurses Advocate for Spousal Transfer Policy at AIIMS

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea from nurses' associations, urging the implementation of a spousal transfer policy at AIIMS. The absence of such a policy is claimed to discriminate against women. Petitioners argue it violates equal opportunity and gender equality under India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:14 IST
The Delhi High Court has called for responses from the Centre and AIIMS regarding a plea by nurses' associations seeking the implementation of a spousal transfer policy. The petition highlights the absence of this policy as discriminatory against women, emphasizing its impact on gender equality and employment.

Justice Sachin Datta has issued notices to various AIIMS institutions and the Centre, requesting detailed replies. The petitioners, including multiple nurses' associations, argue that the lack of a spousal transfer rule unreasonably burdens women who are often primary caregivers.

Senior counsel Vibha Datta Makhija, representing the petitioners, stressed the need for such a policy to uphold constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 15, and 16 against discrimination. The court will continue hearing the case on July 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

