Shiv Sena Leader Faces Social Media Death Threats Amid Anti-Corruption Campaign

In a troubling development in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police have detained a minor accused of issuing death threats on social media targeting Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and his son, Abhimanyu.

The minor allegedly orchestrated these threats through multiple fake social media accounts, according to inspector Siddharth Mane of the Kadim Jalna police station.

Khotkar, a former state minister, suggested that the threats were a reaction to his ongoing efforts against illegal land activities and IPL betting syndicates, while stressing his resilience against such intimidation tactics.

