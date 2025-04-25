Shiv Sena Leader Faces Social Media Death Threats Amid Anti-Corruption Campaign
A minor has been detained in Maharashtra's Jalna district for issuing death threats on social media to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and his son. Allegedly, the threats were linked to Khotkar's campaign against illegal activities. The police are investigating the multiple fake accounts created by the accused.
Updated: 25-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:45 IST
In a troubling development in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police have detained a minor accused of issuing death threats on social media targeting Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and his son, Abhimanyu.
The minor allegedly orchestrated these threats through multiple fake social media accounts, according to inspector Siddharth Mane of the Kadim Jalna police station.
Khotkar, a former state minister, suggested that the threats were a reaction to his ongoing efforts against illegal land activities and IPL betting syndicates, while stressing his resilience against such intimidation tactics.
