Waqf Boards: Majority, Inclusivity, and the Secular Balance

The Centre, in its submission to the Supreme Court, refuted claims alleging that Muslims will be a minority in the Waqf bodies under the amended law. The Ministry of Minority Affairs provided a comprehensive affidavit stating that Muslims will form an overwhelming majority.

According to the affidavit, the Central Waqf Council (CWC) consists of 22 members with a maximum of four non-Muslims, emphasizing the minority status of non-Muslims. Similarly, the State Waqf Boards include 11 members, with non-Muslims being capped at three.

The submission underlined the secular nature of the Waqf, distinguishing it from mere religious bodies. The Centre also justified non-Muslim inclusion in the boards, pointing to secular activities like managing hospitals and schools, and emphasizing inclusivity in addressing broader socio-religious issues.

