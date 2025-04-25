Left Menu

Waqf Boards: Majority, Inclusivity, and the Secular Balance

The Centre has dismissed claims that Muslims will be a minority in Waqf bodies, asserting they will remain the majority. The Ministry of Minority Affairs argued for the inclusion of non-Muslims due to secular activities performed by Waqf boards, ensuring inclusivity while maintaining a primarily Muslim representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:49 IST
Waqf Boards: Majority, Inclusivity, and the Secular Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre, in its submission to the Supreme Court, refuted claims alleging that Muslims will be a minority in the Waqf bodies under the amended law. The Ministry of Minority Affairs provided a comprehensive affidavit stating that Muslims will form an overwhelming majority.

According to the affidavit, the Central Waqf Council (CWC) consists of 22 members with a maximum of four non-Muslims, emphasizing the minority status of non-Muslims. Similarly, the State Waqf Boards include 11 members, with non-Muslims being capped at three.

The submission underlined the secular nature of the Waqf, distinguishing it from mere religious bodies. The Centre also justified non-Muslim inclusion in the boards, pointing to secular activities like managing hospitals and schools, and emphasizing inclusivity in addressing broader socio-religious issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025