Religious Violence Erupts Against Ahmadi Community in Punjab

In a chilling episode of religiously motivated violence, Muhammad Asif from Pakistan's Ahmadi community was shot dead, and Asnan Ahmad critically injured in Punjab's Kasur district.

The assailants, still unidentified, ambushed them as they returned home Thursday night.

Family members attribute the attack to persistent threats by religious extremists opposing their faith's rituals.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) has vociferously condemned these actions, questioning the government's apparent inaction against extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), responsible for a spate of recent attacks on Ahmadis.

The JAP underscores increasing hostility, including workplace harassment and societal boycotts against Ahmadis.

In a separate incident, a young Ahmadi was lynched by a TLP mob in Karachi, intensifying fears of unabated hate crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)