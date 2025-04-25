Delhi Court Delays Notice in National Herald Case
A Delhi court refused to issue notices to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate's plea was not acknowledged, pending resolution of document deficiencies in the chargesheet. The case proceeds after rectifications are made, with a hearing set for May 2.
A Delhi court has temporarily withheld notices to Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the National Herald money laundering case. Special judge Vishal Gogne made the decision following a plea from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which requested consideration of its complaint, akin to a chargesheet, despite needing to hear the accused.
Judge Gogne emphasized the importance of being fully satisfied before making any formal decisions, noting missing documents in the chargesheet. Consequently, the ED was instructed to provide the missing documentation, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for May 2.
The ED insists on being transparent with the court and offers the accused a chance to present their case. The investigating officer has been tasked with rectifying any document-related issues. This development stems from a 2021 investigation initiated by a complaint by Subramanian Swamy.
