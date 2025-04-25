Modi to Distribute 51,000 Government Appointment Letters Nationwide
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 government appointment letters at the 15th Rozgar Mela across 47 locations. Recruits will join various central departments. Previously, Modi announced 10 lakh permanent jobs as part of this national initiative that began in October 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute around 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various government departments and organisations this Saturday, as stated in an official announcement.
The 15th Rozgar Mela, an employment fair, will take place across 47 locations nationwide, providing opportunities for individuals selected from various parts of the country. These recruits are set to join central government ministries such as the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Labour & Employment.
In the previous round of this initiative, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that nearly 10 lakh permanent government positions had been filled since the program's kickoff in October 2022, marking a significant boost in public sector employment.
