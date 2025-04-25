VP Dhankhar Lauds Tamil Nadu Governor's Vision at Vice-Chancellors Conference

In a compelling address at the Inaugural Session of the Conference of Vice-Chancellors of State, Central, and Private Universities in Tamil Nadu, held in the scenic town of Udhagamandalam, Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar paid glowing tribute to the academic vision and constitutional dedication of the Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri R.N. Ravi. The Vice-President praised the Governor's steadfast commitment to upholding the Constitution and nurturing educational progress, citing the Governor’s initiative of organizing the Vice-Chancellors conference as a fulfillment of his oath under Article 159 of the Indian Constitution.

“By organizing such events, which are extremely relevant to the field of education, Governor Ravi is vindicating his oath. I must commend him for this very thoughtful initiative taken by him in 2022 to have conference of Vice-Chancellors,” Shri Dhankhar remarked, emphasizing the role of state leadership in promoting dialogue and reforms in higher education.

Championing the Role of Vice-Chancellors

The Vice-President spotlighted the transformative power of Vice-Chancellors in shaping the future of Indian education. Drawing historical parallels, he likened them to ancient "Kulapatis"—visionary leaders of learning—and called on both central and state governments to support and trust their capabilities.

“They are giving everything which they can. They might face a big task, difficult terrain or air pockets, but I believe in their power to transform,” he said, urging a stronger institutional belief in the capabilities of Vice-Chancellors.

He underscored the critical challenges faced by universities, especially in faculty availability, retention, and recruitment. Calling for collaboration and use of digital platforms, he encouraged institutions to "share and not be islands", stressing the urgency of addressing faculty-related concerns in a time of global educational flux.

Navigating Technological Disruption

Reflecting on the rapidly evolving global scenario, Shri Dhankhar painted a vivid picture of the intense technological and academic disruption underway—likening its pace and impact to a transformation greater than previous industrial revolutions.

“A paradigm shift is taking place every moment. It is difficult to keep pace... Universities, led from the front by Vice-Chancellors, must act as stewards of India’s academic future,” he emphasized.

The Vice-President urged institutions to remain agile and collaborative, stating that the era of standalone academic institutions was over. Embracing a multidisciplinary, interconnected approach was vital, and he suggested innovative models of sharing resources and faculty through technology to maximize institutional impact.

National Education Policy: A Transformative Framework

A significant portion of his speech was devoted to the National Education Policy (NEP), which he described as a monumental shift in the country's academic landscape.

“After three decades, and with inputs from a wide range of stakeholders, the NEP has emerged as a policy not just of the government but of the nation,” he said.

He praised the NEP's emphasis on mother-tongue learning, multidisciplinary education, and cultural alignment with Indian civilizational values. Notably, he lauded the policy’s steps toward making even technical education such as medicine and engineering available in local languages—once considered unthinkable.

Shri Dhankhar urged educators and institutions to not just adopt, but thoroughly study and implement the NEP to unlock its full potential. He referred to it as a key to unlocking India's future readiness, both socially and economically.

Terrorism and National Resolve

Switching briefly to national security concerns, the Vice-President expressed sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and offered condolences to the affected families.

“It is a grim reminder that terrorism is a global menace... Bharat is the world’s most peace-loving nation,” he said, reaffirming India’s commitment to peace and unity under the doctrine of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He reiterated that national interests must always take precedence, reflecting on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s final address to the Constituent Assembly and emphasizing that partisan politics should never override the welfare of the nation.

Reclaiming India’s Ancient Academic Glory

In a powerful conclusion, Shri Dhankhar celebrated Tamil Nadu’s pivotal role in India’s educational history. He spoke reverently of historic centers like Kanchipuram and Ennayiram, which once attracted thousands of learners across the Indian subcontinent.

He noted that Tamil Nadu is home to the University of Madras, one of India’s oldest institutions, established in 1857. Such heritage, he said, should serve as an inspiration and guidepost for modern universities.

“Our languages, their richness and depth are our pride and legacy... They are a goldmine of literature and knowledge with national and global footprints,” he noted.

He highlighted the elevation of Tamil as the first classical language in 2004, acknowledging the expansion of this recognition to include eleven classical languages today, including Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, and more recently, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

A Call for Unity in Academic Renaissance

The Vice-President concluded with a passionate appeal to universities and educators across the nation to embrace innovation, protect linguistic diversity, and nurture tolerance and dialogue.

“The nectar of university is that a solo voice that has an opinion different than that of the majority is heard with deference... not judged, but engaged,” he said, emphasizing academic freedom and inclusive ideation.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Shri R.N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu; Shri R. Kirlosh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor; and Dr. N. Chandrasekar, Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, among others.

The Vice-President’s address served not just as an endorsement of Tamil Nadu’s educational leadership but also as a clarion call for all academic institutions to step boldly into a future of convergence, cultural pride, and constitutional duty.