Iqbal Kaskar Acquitted: A Twist in the Extortion Saga

Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been acquitted in an extortion case by a Mumbai MCOCA court. Kaskar was facing charges under MCOCA and IPC sections related to extortion but remains in jail due to another ongoing money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:58 IST
A special MCOCA court in Mumbai acquitted Iqbal Kaskar, brother of notorious fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, in a high-profile extortion case on Friday.

Kaskar faced charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to extortion. He was cleared of all charges by special judge BD Shelke, though the detailed acquittal order is pending release.

Despite his acquittal, Kaskar will remain in custody at Thane jail due to an ongoing money laundering case. He was accused in 2015 of extorting Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a developer, with an FIR registered against him and accomplices, with connections to the fugitive Chhota Shakeel also named.

