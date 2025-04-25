FBI Arrests Wisconsin Judge on Obstruction Charges

On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that a Wisconsin judge had been arrested on obstruction charges by federal agents. The announcement came through a post on the platform X, although the post was subsequently removed.

Reuters managed to view the post before its deletion. According to the post, evidence suggested that the judge had interfered in an immigration arrest operation the previous week.

The details about the nature of the obstruction and the judge's involvement in the immigration case remain unclear as the investigation continues.

