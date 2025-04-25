Left Menu

Controversy Over Religious Symbols During Exams in Karnataka

The BJP has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission regarding the alleged forced removal of religious symbols worn by Hindu students during exams in Karnataka. They claim a lack of religious neutrality, pointing to discriminatory practices that infringe on constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:31 IST
Controversy Over Religious Symbols During Exams in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting growing concerns over religious neutrality during academic assessments, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). This complaint stems from allegations that Hindu students sitting for the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka were compelled to remove religious symbols, including sacred threads and Shivadara beads, on April 16.

R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, characterized the actions as discriminatory, accentuating how Hindu students faced unwarranted treatment in exams. Ashoka disseminated a letter online articulating these grievances and pointing out inconsistencies in how religious garbs are treated across communities.

Ashoka claims that Hindu girls have previously been forced to remove items like mangalsutras and bangles, while Muslim students were allowed to don burqas and hijabs. These actions, Ashoka argues, breach the constitutional right to freedom of religion and spotlight a need for clarity and consistency in examination protocols. Authorities have reportedly addressed incidents where students were asked to remove their sacred threads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025