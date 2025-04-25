Controversy Over Religious Symbols During Exams in Karnataka

In a move highlighting growing concerns over religious neutrality during academic assessments, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). This complaint stems from allegations that Hindu students sitting for the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka were compelled to remove religious symbols, including sacred threads and Shivadara beads, on April 16.

R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, characterized the actions as discriminatory, accentuating how Hindu students faced unwarranted treatment in exams. Ashoka disseminated a letter online articulating these grievances and pointing out inconsistencies in how religious garbs are treated across communities.

Ashoka claims that Hindu girls have previously been forced to remove items like mangalsutras and bangles, while Muslim students were allowed to don burqas and hijabs. These actions, Ashoka argues, breach the constitutional right to freedom of religion and spotlight a need for clarity and consistency in examination protocols. Authorities have reportedly addressed incidents where students were asked to remove their sacred threads.

(With inputs from agencies.)