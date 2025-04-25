Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils National Plan to Strengthen Weather Resilience

In a bold and strategic initiative to fortify India’s meteorological preparedness, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired a comprehensive high-level review meeting of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) along with senior representatives from key ministries. The primary focus was on evaluating the nation’s weather forecasting capabilities and pushing forward a decisive roadmap to enhance disaster preparedness through advanced meteorological systems.

Expansion of Doppler Weather Radar Network

A centerpiece of the meeting was the ambitious expansion of the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) network. Currently, India operates 37 DWRs. The government has charted an aggressive course to raise this number to 73 by 2025-26 and 126 by 2026, nearly tripling the current capacity. These radars, crucial for tracking precipitation, wind patterns, and storm movements in real-time, will be strategically deployed across vulnerable and high-priority regions.

New installations are planned in key urban and geographically sensitive locations including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Ranchi, Guwahati, and Port Blair, among others. The goal is to provide near real-time surveillance of weather patterns to enable faster alerts and responses to extreme weather events.

Scaling Up Automatic Weather Stations in Delhi

The meeting also reviewed the current status of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in Delhi. With 18 AWS currently operational in the capital, Dr. Singh directed the IMD and relevant agencies to expedite the installation of 50 additional stations, with an eventual target of reaching 100 AWS. These state-of-the-art units will significantly improve hyper-local forecasting and enhance real-time monitoring capabilities.

By scaling AWS coverage, Delhi aims to match global benchmarks in urban meteorological infrastructure—delivering targeted forecasts and facilitating rapid emergency responses, particularly critical during heatwaves, monsoons, and air pollution crises.

Real-Time, Impact-Based Forecasting: A National Priority

Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the urgent need for real-time, impact-based forecasting systems that move beyond generic weather bulletins. Instead, the goal is to deliver tailored warnings based on likely impacts on human life, infrastructure, agriculture, aviation, and coastal activities.

“No weather hazard should go undetected or unpredicted,” the Minister stated, emphasizing that improved early warning systems can significantly reduce human and economic losses. With extreme weather events such as cyclones, floods, and heatwaves becoming more frequent due to climate change, this approach is vital for climate resilience.

Mission Mausam and Technological Advancements

The Minister was also briefed on Mission Mausam, a flagship initiative launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission aims to revolutionize India’s weather forecasting ecosystem through:

Enhanced satellite meteorology

Next-generation numerical weather prediction models

A unified, radar-based forecasting framework

Upgraded data assimilation techniques for real-time model accuracy

Officials also reviewed progress on site selections for new radar installations and deliberated on the allocation of financial and technical resources needed to fast-track deployment.

Sectoral Benefits: Agriculture, Aviation, Fisheries, and More

The expansion of advanced meteorological systems is expected to have direct benefits across multiple sectors. Accurate forecasts are crucial for farmers planning sowing and harvesting cycles, fishermen venturing into the sea, aviation authorities ensuring flight safety, and urban administrations managing public health and traffic during extreme weather.

Dr. Singh noted, “The ability to track extreme weather events with greater precision will boost disaster management and support millions of livelihoods.”

Funding and Implementation Challenges

A key concern raised during the review was the delays in financial approvals and the slow pace of inter-ministerial decision-making. The Minister urged all departments involved to accelerate project clearances, highlighting that weather resilience is not just a technological issue, but a governance priority.

The Earth Sciences Secretary Dr. M. Ravichandran and IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra were present at the meeting and provided updates on implementation timelines, international collaborations, and workforce training programs to operate and maintain the expanding network.

Toward a Resilient Future

This landmark meeting marks a turning point in India’s approach to weather forecasting and climate disaster management. With a focus on technology, coordination, and urgency, the government is moving toward building a world-class meteorological infrastructure that can safeguard communities, drive development, and enhance national preparedness.

As India faces increasingly volatile climate patterns, the expanded radar and AWS networks, coupled with real-time predictive analytics, will be instrumental in transforming the way the country anticipates and responds to natural hazards.