India's Unyielding Stance on Global Terrorism

In a powerful address to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the nation's unwavering stance against terrorism. He emphasized that there can be no justification for targeting innocent lives, and called for a collective international resolve against acts of terror.

Speaking at the High-Level Segment of the UNHRC's 61st session, Jaishankar highlighted India's commitment to dialogue over confrontation and the importance of human rights. He pointed out that India values consensus and human-centric development amid global conflicts and uncertainties.

Jaishankar also showcased India's humanitarian initiatives, from disaster relief to digital public infrastructure, as efforts to advance human rights and shared global welfare. He reinforced India's role as a dependable partner in the international community, especially for the Global South.

