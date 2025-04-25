Gaza on the Brink: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Blockade

The World Food Programme (WFP) has confirmed that its food stocks in the Gaza Strip have been exhausted following an Israeli blockade lasting nearly eight weeks. The blockade has cut off a key lifeline for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians relying on aid in the region.

WFP has dispatched the last of its stocks to the charity kitchens it supports, which are now expected to deplete their reserves in a matter of days. Approximately 80% of Gaza's 2 million-strong population depend on these kitchens, and the impending food scarcity poses a severe threat to food security across the territory.

Israel's blockade has prevented the entry of vital supplies since March 2. The situation has intensified with food prices surging and malnutrition rising sharply, as humanitarian operations struggle to meet the escalating demands. Rights groups have criticized the blockade as a 'starvation tactic' with potentially serious humanitarian consequences.

