Nepal's Ultimatum to Meta: Register or Face Ban

The Nepalese government has issued a stern warning to Meta Platforms Inc., demanding that it register under Nepalese law within seven days or face a national ban. Despite several notices, Meta has yet to comply, sparking a potential halt in the operation of its services in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:40 IST
The Nepal government has issued a stern ultimatum to Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social media giants Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, demanding compliance with local registration laws within a week or face an outright national ban.

In a speech at the National Information Commission, Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung emphasized that despite repeated requests, Meta has not adhered to Nepal's regulatory requirements. As a result, thousands of rupees may be funneled out of Nepal without proper oversight.

Meanwhile, Meta representatives, including Asia-Pacific Public Policy Manager Ruzan Sarwar, have reportedly arrived in Nepal but have not yet made official contact with authorities in Kathmandu. The government insists on Meta's accountability under local taxation, consumer protection, and data governance laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

