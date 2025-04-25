Dr Mandaviya Inaugurates NSS Meet, Unveils MY Bharat Vision for Youth Empowerment

In a significant move to rejuvenate youth engagement and national volunteerism, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the National Service Scheme (NSS) National Convention at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Marking the return of this prestigious event after a 15-year hiatus, the two-day convention has brought together over 200 NSS officers from across the country.

Rekindling the Spirit of ‘Seva’ in the Digital Age

In his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya, himself a former NSS volunteer, set the tone for the convention by urging a redefinition of the concept of ‘Seva’—selfless service—amidst the backdrop of contemporary global and national challenges.

“In the digital era, the meaning of ‘Seva’ must transform. Our youth must lead environmental activism, heritage preservation, and cultural awareness. Experiential learning must walk hand in hand with service to society,” he emphasized.

Dr. Mandaviya underlined the urgency of integrating traditional values of volunteerism with future-forward approaches that align with India’s evolving developmental goals.

MY Bharat: The New Epicenter of Youth Development

A focal point of the minister’s speech was Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), the flagship youth development initiative launched in 2023 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Described as a unified digital and grassroots platform, MY Bharat aims to channel the potential of India’s young population into nation-building activities.

“My Bharat is not just a platform; it’s a mission to inspire, empower, and equip our youth to play an active role in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” Dr. Mandaviya declared.

National NSS Advisory Council Meeting: Visionary Reforms Unveiled

Preceding the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting of the National NSS Advisory Council, which includes notable figures such as:

Dr. Himanshu Rai , Director, IIM Indore

Mr. Ronnie Screwvala , entrepreneur and philanthropist

Mr. Malhar Kalambe , noted environmentalist

Ms. Usha Sharma , Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs

Smt. Geetanjali Kirloskar, social sector leader

Senior representatives from the NCC, UGC, AICTE, CBSE, and other academic institutions also attended.

During the meeting, several critical resolutions were passed:

Formation of expert sub-committees to modernize NSS Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Introduction of research-driven volunteer initiatives

Revamping the NSS Award ecosystem

Enhanced training frameworks for volunteers and officers

Strategic convergence between NSS and NCC through MY Bharat

Promotion of public-private partnerships and innovation-driven youth engagement

The council also explored mechanisms to provide academic credits for NSS participation, link volunteer activities to employability, and offer nationally accredited skill certifications, aligning with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A Platform for Innovation and Best Practices

The convention featured a range of breakout sessions, zone-wise presentations, and interactive group discussions, enabling participants to share best practices and innovative strategies. These deliberations are expected to significantly contribute to the drafting of the MY Bharat National Action Framework, which will guide future youth programs.

Participants exchanged ideas on sustainability, community resilience, gender equity, and digital inclusivity—issues that are increasingly shaping the socio-economic fabric of India.

Reimagining NSS for a New India

With its roots in fostering ‘not me, but you’ ideology, the NSS now stands at a crossroads, evolving from a traditional volunteerism model to a dynamic force of civic engagement. The Ministry reiterated its unwavering commitment to revitalizing NSS as a space where patriotism, civic responsibility, and progressive values are cultivated in every volunteer.

Dr. Mandaviya concluded with a clarion call to the youth: “The road to Viksit Bharat is paved by the energy, ideas, and integrity of our young people. Let us walk this path together—through service, through innovation, and through unity.”

As the National Convention progresses, it is poised to shape a new roadmap for youth development, cementing the role of NSS and MY Bharat as the twin pillars of India’s future.

