Leadership Shake-up Amidst Murshidabad Tensions

The West Bengal government has implemented a reshuffle of police superintendents following recent incidents of communal violence in Murshidabad district. West Bengal officials maintain that these transfers are part of a routine procedure and not directly tied to the recent unrest.

Surya Pratap Yadav, who previously served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Murshidabad, is now appointed as the Commanding Officer of the Narayani Battalion in Coochbehar. Kumar Sunny Raj will assume Yadav's previous role, while Jangipur police district SP Ananda Roy has been succeeded by Shaw Kumar Amit.

The reshuffle was announced in the context of ongoing violence in Murshidabad, with allegations of intelligence failures and a Special Investigation Team investigating the events. Three individuals were killed in the violence, which included looting, arson, and vandalism, leaving thousands displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)