Tension in Mohali: Kashmiri Students Harassed Post-Pahalgam Attack
A Kashmiri student in Mohali was harassed following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Punjab State Women Commission took action, while local authorities increased safety measures and cautioned against false social media propaganda.
In response to claims of harassment following the Pahalgam terror attack, swift action has been taken by authorities in Punjab's Mohali.
A female Kashmiri student reported being harassed by locals, leading the Punjab State Women Commission to take immediate cognisance and demand a report on the incident.
Local authorities, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, have assured students of heightened security, while also urging caution against misinformation on social media.
