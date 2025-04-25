Left Menu

Haryana Takes Firm Stand: No Pakistani Nationals Beyond Deadline

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure no Pakistani nationals remain in the state beyond the government's set deadline. This follows India's diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Additionally, measures are being taken to secure Kashmiri students in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:33 IST
Haryana Takes Firm Stand: No Pakistani Nationals Beyond Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken decisive action to ensure no Pakistani nationals stay in the state beyond the central government's stipulated deadline. This directive is part of a broader diplomatic reaction following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Saini convened a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of these orders and examined the state's current law and order scenario. He emphasized the importance of security for Kashmiri students, with 1,157 enrolled in Haryana's institutions, and called for vigilance and cooperation from educational entities.

This initiative aligns with a national effort led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure compliance across all states, further supported by direct communication with top state officials. The government revoked multiple visa categories for Pakistani nationals, mandating their departure by April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025