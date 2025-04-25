Haryana Takes Firm Stand: No Pakistani Nationals Beyond Deadline

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken decisive action to ensure no Pakistani nationals stay in the state beyond the central government's stipulated deadline. This directive is part of a broader diplomatic reaction following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Saini convened a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of these orders and examined the state's current law and order scenario. He emphasized the importance of security for Kashmiri students, with 1,157 enrolled in Haryana's institutions, and called for vigilance and cooperation from educational entities.

This initiative aligns with a national effort led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure compliance across all states, further supported by direct communication with top state officials. The government revoked multiple visa categories for Pakistani nationals, mandating their departure by April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)