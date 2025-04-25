Haryana Tightens Measures Against Pakistani Nationals Post-Pahalgam Attack

In response to directives from the Centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini instructed district officials to ensure Pakistani nationals do not overstay their visas in India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

During a meeting at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister Saini emphasized the need for strict adherence to the Centre's orders and also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of Kashmiri students in the state.

The Indian government has taken decisive steps by revoking various categories of visas for Pakistani nationals and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return. The deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave India is set for April 29.

