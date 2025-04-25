Left Menu

Haryana Tightens Measures Against Pakistani Nationals Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure no Pakistani national overstays their visa and that Kashmiri students' safety is prioritized. The Indian government has revoked visas for Pakistani nationals and urged Indian nationals in Pakistan to return home promptly.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:34 IST
Haryana Tightens Measures Against Pakistani Nationals Post-Pahalgam Attack
In response to directives from the Centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini instructed district officials to ensure Pakistani nationals do not overstay their visas in India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

During a meeting at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister Saini emphasized the need for strict adherence to the Centre's orders and also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of Kashmiri students in the state.

The Indian government has taken decisive steps by revoking various categories of visas for Pakistani nationals and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return. The deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave India is set for April 29.

