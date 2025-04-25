Left Menu

Arrests Made in Churachandpur Shooting Incident

Three individuals, including two police officers, were arrested following a shooting near a CRPF camp in Churachandpur. The altercation included shots fired from a car and a retaliatory shot by CRPF personnel. An investigation identified and apprehended the suspects, and the weapon was confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:04 IST
Three people, including two police officers from Manipur, were arrested in connection to a shooting incident near a CRPF camp in Churachandpur, as reported by authorities.

The incident involved three rounds fired from a white car, prompting CRPF personnel to discharge a warning shot. The vehicle escaped near Churachandpur Medical College, leading to an intense investigation by local security forces, who relied on CCTV footage and local sources to identify and apprehend one suspect.

Subsequent interrogations led to the arrest of two police constables allegedly involved, and the handgun used in the shooting was seized. The motive behind the firing remains unclear, according to Churachandpur police.

