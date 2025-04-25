Arrests Made in Churachandpur Shooting Incident

Three people, including two police officers from Manipur, were arrested in connection to a shooting incident near a CRPF camp in Churachandpur, as reported by authorities.

The incident involved three rounds fired from a white car, prompting CRPF personnel to discharge a warning shot. The vehicle escaped near Churachandpur Medical College, leading to an intense investigation by local security forces, who relied on CCTV footage and local sources to identify and apprehend one suspect.

Subsequent interrogations led to the arrest of two police constables allegedly involved, and the handgun used in the shooting was seized. The motive behind the firing remains unclear, according to Churachandpur police.

