Failed Coup in Congo: Americans Plead Not Guilty in Utah Court

In a significant legal development, four Americans have entered not guilty pleas to serious federal charges in Utah. They are accused of conspiring to stage a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), targeting the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

The accused include Marcel Malanga, 22, whose father, Christian Malanga, led the May 2024 coup attempt against President Félix Tshisekedi. The three, along with explosives expert Joseph Peter Moesser, face charges involving conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction, bomb government facilities, and commit assassinations.

These defendants were previously sentenced to death in a Congo military court, although these sentences were later commuted. The case underscores the alleged extensive planning that went into the failed coup, including weapons and explosives training provided by Moesser. Legal representatives have so far offered no comment on the proceedings.

