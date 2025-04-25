Left Menu

Failed Coup in Congo: Americans Plead Not Guilty in Utah Court

Four Americans plead not guilty in Utah court over charges of a failed coup in Congo. Among them is Marcel Malanga, son of an opposition figure. Charged offenses include conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction and assassination attempts. They face lengthy sentences if convicted.

Updated: 25-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:20 IST
Failed Coup in Congo: Americans Plead Not Guilty in Utah Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, four Americans have entered not guilty pleas to serious federal charges in Utah. They are accused of conspiring to stage a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), targeting the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

The accused include Marcel Malanga, 22, whose father, Christian Malanga, led the May 2024 coup attempt against President Félix Tshisekedi. The three, along with explosives expert Joseph Peter Moesser, face charges involving conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction, bomb government facilities, and commit assassinations.

These defendants were previously sentenced to death in a Congo military court, although these sentences were later commuted. The case underscores the alleged extensive planning that went into the failed coup, including weapons and explosives training provided by Moesser. Legal representatives have so far offered no comment on the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

