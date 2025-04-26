India Unites: Resolute Against Terror in Pahalgam
Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K, which killed 26 people, including three from Thane. Labeling it an assault on India's soul, Naik assured of decisive action and a united national response against terrorism, emphasizing no room for politics in seeking justice.
Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has vowed that India will avenge the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 lives were tragically lost. Most of the victims were tourists from various states, including three from Naik's home district of Dombivli in Thane.
Minister Naik emphasized that this brutal act was not merely an attack on tourists but a direct strike on the nation's essence. Affirming India's preparedness with military systems on high alert, he declared that the country will respond decisively to this aggression.
Denouncing the communal motives behind the attack, Naik stressed that the nation would stand united against terrorism, rejecting any form of political division. He called the national solidarity a clear message that such violence will not go unanswered, highlighting the unified demand for justice from the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
