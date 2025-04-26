US Eases Rules for Self-Driving Cars, Igniting Industry Momentum

The Trump administration has unveiled new measures to accelerate the deployment of self-driving vehicles, aiming to maintain U.S. competitiveness in the global market. This initiative includes exempting certain autonomous vehicles from adhering to traditional safety standards and alleviating mandatory safety incident reporting requirements.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the necessity of these regulatory changes to ensure American automakers stay ahead of their Chinese counterparts. The updated framework allows for autonomous vehicles that don't meet federal safety standards, such as those without rearview mirrors, to legally operate on American roads.

However, this decision has met mixed reactions. While industry groups laud the move as a step toward technological advancement, safety advocates express concerns over potential risks due to reduced transparency and regulatory oversight in vehicle testing and deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)