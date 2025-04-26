Massive Rs 1,000 Crore Land Scam Rocks Goa's Tourist Hotspots

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a massive Rs 1,000 crore land scam in Goa, with searches being conducted across multiple locations. The scam allegedly involves fraudulent transfers of high-value land parcels in prime tourist destinations.

According to officials, Rohan Harmalkar, a former Independent candidate in the 2022 Goa legislative assembly elections from the Cumbharjua constituency, is identified as the key mastermind behind the conspiracy. Harmalkar and his associates allegedly used fraudulent techniques, including impersonation and document forgery, to illegally appropriate land.

These illegally sold properties belonged to individuals and family estates, leaving them in serious financial distress. The Enforcement Directorate is unraveling this financial web under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, documenting the manipulation of land records and uncovering a significant laundered proceeds trail moving into real estate and luxury assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)