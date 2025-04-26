Left Menu

Uncertain Future: Pakistani Hindu Refugees in Delhi Face Visa Challenges

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila are facing uncertainty due to visa revocation announcements, despite the government's clarification that Long Term Visas for Hindu Pakistani nationals remain valid. Many worry about their future as they await citizenship, while police are conducting document verification drives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila find themselves in a state of anxiety following India's announcement to revoke visas from April 27. Despite reassurances from the government that Long Term Visas (LTVs) for Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain active, the refugees are apprehensive.

On-the-ground reports indicate that local police have commenced a verification drive to ensure all refugees possess proper documentation, following rising tensions after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Delays in citizenship applications only add to the pressure faced by the refugee community.

Community leaders say many families arrived just months ago, hoping for a stable future in India. The refugees express concern over potential deportations, longing for clarity and security amidst the ongoing bureaucratic review.

