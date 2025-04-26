Uncertain Future: Pakistani Hindu Refugees in Delhi Face Visa Challenges

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila find themselves in a state of anxiety following India's announcement to revoke visas from April 27. Despite reassurances from the government that Long Term Visas (LTVs) for Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain active, the refugees are apprehensive.

On-the-ground reports indicate that local police have commenced a verification drive to ensure all refugees possess proper documentation, following rising tensions after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Delays in citizenship applications only add to the pressure faced by the refugee community.

Community leaders say many families arrived just months ago, hoping for a stable future in India. The refugees express concern over potential deportations, longing for clarity and security amidst the ongoing bureaucratic review.

(With inputs from agencies.)