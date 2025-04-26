Maharashtra CM Steps Up Against Overstaying Pakistani Nationals Post Pahalgam Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that steps to expel overstaying Pakistani citizens from India have been initiated following the Pahalgam terror attack. He vowed legal action against those in Maharashtra who surpass their visa tenure.

Fadnavis denounced the killing of innocent tourists at the incident in Kashmir's Anantnag district, affirming the Modi government's determination to retaliate firmly. He visited the grieving families of two Pune victims, Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale, pledging support to six affected families from Maharashtra.

The state Home Department revealed 55 Pakistani nationals on short-term visas must exit India by April 27 as per the Central government directive. Visa services for Pakistani nationals have been halted, and existing visas revoked, as the state enhances security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)