Upholding Ethics: The Real Challenge for Future Lawyers

At the recent 15th convocation of Gujarat National Law University, Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar emphasized the paramount importance of ethics in the legal profession. Justice Kumar advised graduates to focus not solely on case victories but on the number of lives they influenced through their practice.

Speaking alongside Justice Kumar, Supreme Court Justice Bela Trivedi also highlighted the critical role of ethics. She urged the graduating students to hold steadfast to their values, emphasizing that true excellence stems from adhering to virtues in a profession fraught with challenges.

Both justices appealed to graduates to maintain integrity despite the temptations of the legal world. They underscored that knowledge paired with ethics is key to a successful career, encouraging future lawyers to serve justice and truth with unwavering conviction.

