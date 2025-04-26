Left Menu

Upholding Ethics: The Real Challenge for Future Lawyers

Supreme Court Justices Aravind Kumar and Bela Trivedi stressed the importance of ethics over brilliance in the legal profession during the Gujarat National Law University's 15th convocation. They urged new graduates to prioritize integrity and impact lives rather than seeking profit through wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:30 IST
Upholding Ethics: The Real Challenge for Future Lawyers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the recent 15th convocation of Gujarat National Law University, Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar emphasized the paramount importance of ethics in the legal profession. Justice Kumar advised graduates to focus not solely on case victories but on the number of lives they influenced through their practice.

Speaking alongside Justice Kumar, Supreme Court Justice Bela Trivedi also highlighted the critical role of ethics. She urged the graduating students to hold steadfast to their values, emphasizing that true excellence stems from adhering to virtues in a profession fraught with challenges.

Both justices appealed to graduates to maintain integrity despite the temptations of the legal world. They underscored that knowledge paired with ethics is key to a successful career, encouraging future lawyers to serve justice and truth with unwavering conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025