Youth Under Scrutiny: The 'Terror' Connection

The West Bengal Police have initiated an investigation involving a youth in Nadia district for purportedly sharing images of a suspected terrorist on social media. These images allegedly depict the youth's 'Pakistani friend' with other armed militants, raising concerns.

Authorities are delving into the youth's history, including his time in Qatar three years ago. They aim to verify the legitimacy of these photographs and determine whether any misinformation is involved. The youth's acquaintanceship with the person in question is under scrutiny, as well as his recent movements post-Qatar.

The probe encompasses examining his digital footprint, including phone call logs, social media presence, and verifying testimonies from his family. Context reveals social upheaval in his life, linked to a past affair, compelling him to relocate initially to Qatar and subsequently to Mumbai.

