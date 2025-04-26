President Droupadi Murmu Attends Funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Vatican City

In a moment of profound global mourning, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, attended the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at the historic Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City today, April 26, 2025. The ceremony, attended by thousands of mourners from across the world, marked the farewell to a spiritual leader who deeply influenced global discourse on compassion, peace, and interfaith harmony during his papacy.

Joining the President in the solemn event was an official Indian delegation comprising Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Shri George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Shri Joshua De Souza. Their presence underscored India’s respect for the Vatican and its commitment to promoting dialogue between different faiths.

A Ceremony of Global Significance

The funeral ceremony, led by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, drew dignitaries, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens from all corners of the world. Massive crowds filled Saint Peter’s Square, paying tribute to the Pope, who passed away earlier this week after serving over a decade as the spiritual head of the Catholic Church. His Holiness Pope Francis was renowned for his tireless efforts in advocating for the poor, championing environmental causes, and promoting a more inclusive church.

India's Strong Message of Solidarity

President Murmu’s attendance symbolizes India’s acknowledgment of the Pope’s efforts in fostering global fraternity, humanitarian values, and sustainable development. The presence of key Indian leaders at the ceremony also reflects the importance India places on maintaining and nurturing its historically cordial relations with the Holy See.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Indian government and its people. She acknowledged Pope Francis’s pivotal role in bridging religious and cultural divides, emphasizing that his message of peace resonated beyond the Christian community, touching the lives of people across all faiths worldwide.

A Day of Reflection

The funeral Mass was not only a moment of grief but also an opportunity for global leaders to reflect on the enduring legacy of Pope Francis. Tributes poured in from various corners, recalling his compassion, his progressive views on global issues, and his open-hearted approach to leadership. Hymns, prayers, and eulogies filled the air of Saint Peter’s Square, as the world bid farewell to a leader who was often called “the People’s Pope.”

Significance for India-Vatican Relations

India and the Vatican have shared warm diplomatic ties since 1948, and the Indian community, particularly its Christian population, shares a deep bond with the Catholic Church. President Murmu's visit is expected to further strengthen this relationship, reinforcing the common values of dialogue, peace, and mutual respect.

After the funeral service, the Indian delegation is expected to engage with Vatican officials and express India's continued commitment to supporting interfaith dialogue, religious freedom, and global peace efforts.