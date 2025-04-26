India Steel Expo 2025: G. Kishan Reddy Charts Vision for a Self-Reliant Steel and Coal Future

The 6th edition of the India Steel Expo, the nation’s premier biennial International Exhibition-cum-Conference on the steel sector, commenced in Mumbai with resounding success. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, delivered a powerful keynote address, setting the tone for a future-ready, self-reliant India, underlining the symbiotic relationship between the steel and coal sectors.

The conference provided an invaluable platform for policy makers, industry leaders, researchers, academia, and civil society to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of the steel sector and its critical dependency on coal and mining industries.

Steel: Backbone of India's Economic Resurgence

In his keynote speech, Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized that steel is the “backbone” of India’s infrastructure-led growth and a critical enabler of Viksit Bharat 2047, the vision for a developed India. Citing iconic engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge—the world’s highest railway bridge—and the historic Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, he credited the progress to India's growing steel capabilities.

Minister Reddy noted that India has rapidly emerged as the world’s second-largest steel producer, highlighting a remarkable journey powered by the government’s focus on infrastructure, industrial growth, and self-reliance through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

Quoting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he reiterated steel’s status as India’s "Sunrise Sector"—poised for exponential domestic consumption, industrial expansion, and global leadership.

Coal and Mining: The Strong Foundation Beneath Steel

Positioning coal and mining as the "foundation" for the steel industry, the Minister stressed the strategic importance of ensuring uninterrupted raw material supplies such as iron ore, coking coal, limestone, and essential alloys like manganese, nickel, and chromium.

He proudly announced that India has crossed the 1 billion tonnes (BT) mark for coal production and dispatch in the last financial year, marking a historic stride toward national energy security. Despite the push for renewable energy, coal continues to fulfill nearly 60% of India’s energy needs and 70% of electricity generation, according to Energy Statistics 2025.

Mission Coking Coal: Reducing Import Dependency

Highlighting coking coal as a critical cost component—contributing almost 42% to steel production costs—Shri Reddy acknowledged India's vulnerability due to the 85% dependency on coking coal imports. To counter this, he detailed the Mission Coking Coal, launched in 2021, aiming to:

Boost domestic coking coal production to 140 MT by 2030,

Increase domestic coal blending in steelmaking from 10% to 30% ,

Build 58 MT of new coal washing capacity,

Encourage technological adoption like Stamp Charging to use high-ash Indian coal,

Promote auctioning of new coking coal blocks to private players,

Support Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) and innovative beneficiation practices.

He urged the private sector to actively invest in washeries, beneficiation plants, and block auctions to expedite this shift toward self-reliance.

Iron Ore Strategy: Beneficiation and Sustainable Supply

Turning to iron ore, Shri Reddy highlighted India’s reserves of over 35 BT, the fifth-largest globally. With 263 MT produced and 50 MT exported in FY 2024-25, the country is striving to balance exports with growing domestic needs.

Out of 179 operational iron ore mines, 126 blocks have been auctioned, and 38 are already operational, with many more in the pipeline. However, as over 66% of reserves are of medium and low-grade quality, beneficiation is crucial.

A draft policy under public consultation encourages beneficiation of low-grade ores and proposes revised royalty rates to incentivize private sector participation.

He emphasized the urgent need to operationalize greenfield mines quickly, collaborating closely with State Governments and streamlining environmental clearances through coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Toward Sustainable and Innovative Growth

Minister Reddy outlined India’s commitment to aligning resource development with climate goals and sustainability. Flagship programs include:

National Coal Gasification Mission : Targeting 100 MT of gasification capacity by 2030 with a ₹8,500 crore investment to produce cleaner syngas for steelmaking.

Critical Mineral Recovery: Mining communities are being encouraged to extract critical minerals like lithium and rare earths from dumps and tailings to fuel green technologies and advanced alloys.

He underlined that innovation, beneficiation, and gasification would be key pillars in creating a greener, more resilient steel and coal ecosystem.

Collaborative Development: Centre, States, and Industry

Shri Reddy emphasized the “whole-of-government” approach, stressing the importance of collaboration among the Centre, State Governments, and private stakeholders. The National Steel Policy aims to achieve 300 MT steel production capacity by 2030-31, and 500 MT by 2047.

The Minister expressed strong optimism that India would not just meet its domestic raw material needs but emerge as a global leader in sustainable, self-reliant steel production.

He encouraged participants at India Steel 2025 to contribute proactively to shaping policies for a greener future and stronger industrial competitiveness.

Vision Shared by Leaders and Stakeholders

On the inaugural day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the gathering via video conference, emphasizing the vital role of collaboration in developing the steel and coal sectors. Several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from three states were also present.

On the second day, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, participated in a Round Table Interaction focused on raw material availability. He highlighted the transformation of the coal sector from a legacy industry into a central pillar of Atmanirbhar Bharat, stressing innovation, advanced technologies, and private-public collaboration as the keys to future resilience.

A Global Platform for Innovation and Growth

Organized by the Ministry of Steel, the India Steel Expo 2025 served as a vibrant platform for stakeholders from across the world to exchange insights on:

Growth strategies for the steel sector,

Sustainable steel production practices,

Resilience amidst global economic shifts,

Technological innovation and digital transformation.

Advanced technologies were showcased, comprehensive discussions held on environmental responsibility, and India’s leadership role in shaping the global steel and coal ecosystem was strongly reaffirmed.

Through focused policies, strategic reforms, and a bold national vision, India is clearly forging ahead to become a sustainable industrial powerhouse.