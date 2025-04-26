Left Menu

Meerut Man Arrested for Raising Palestine Flag

A 50-year-old man in Meerut, Azam alias Aamir Khan, was arrested for raising a Palestine flag at his rented residence. Local police intervened, removed the flag, and booked Khan at the Brahmapuri Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:30 IST
Meerut Man Arrested for Raising Palestine Flag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Meerut on Saturday for raising a Palestine flag at his rented residence, police officials reported.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh identified the man as Azam alias Aamir Khan, residing in Haji Bhura's house located in the Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area.

Authorities promptly took down the flag and filed charges against Khan at the Brahmapuri Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025