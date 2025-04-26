Meerut Man Arrested for Raising Palestine Flag
A 50-year-old man in Meerut, Azam alias Aamir Khan, was arrested for raising a Palestine flag at his rented residence. Local police intervened, removed the flag, and booked Khan at the Brahmapuri Police Station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Meerut on Saturday for raising a Palestine flag at his rented residence, police officials reported.
Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh identified the man as Azam alias Aamir Khan, residing in Haji Bhura's house located in the Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area.
Authorities promptly took down the flag and filed charges against Khan at the Brahmapuri Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- Palestine
- flag
- arrested
- police
- Azam
- Aamir Khan
- Tarapuri
- Brahmapuri
- Superintendent
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tension in Kashmir: PDP Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act Quelled by Police
Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Rescues Minor
Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee Team Up for Horror Comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'
Punjab Police Transfers Papalpreet Singh Amid Allegations of Unfair Detention
Varanasi Police Arrest Three More in Disturbing Gang Rape Case