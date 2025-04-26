Meerut Man Arrested for Raising Palestine Flag

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Meerut on Saturday for raising a Palestine flag at his rented residence, police officials reported.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh identified the man as Azam alias Aamir Khan, residing in Haji Bhura's house located in the Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area.

Authorities promptly took down the flag and filed charges against Khan at the Brahmapuri Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)