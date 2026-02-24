Abandoned No More: The Heartfelt Rescue of Dr. Harnail Singh

In a story of neglect turned redemption, an octogenarian homoeopathic doctor, Dr. Harnail Singh, was rescued from his own home in Haryana's Karnal district, where he had been left to fend for himself.

The Apna Ashiana Organisation, a social welfare NGO, stepped in to provide a new beginning for Dr. Singh after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from his residence. Upon discovering his dire state, the organization relocated him to their shelter.

Dr. Singh's wife and daughters, who moved to Australia years ago, had not visited him, leading to his distressing situation. Now under the care of Apna Ashiana, Dr. Singh's health has improved and he is receiving much-needed attention and support.