Abandoned No More: The Heartfelt Rescue of Dr. Harnail Singh

An 80-year-old homoeopathic doctor in Haryana, living alone and in a severe state of neglect, was rescued by a social organization. His family, having moved abroad, hadn't visited. Neighbors alerted volunteers about the situation, leading to his relocation and care in a shelter.

Abandoned No More: The Heartfelt Rescue of Dr. Harnail Singh
In a story of neglect turned redemption, an octogenarian homoeopathic doctor, Dr. Harnail Singh, was rescued from his own home in Haryana's Karnal district, where he had been left to fend for himself.

The Apna Ashiana Organisation, a social welfare NGO, stepped in to provide a new beginning for Dr. Singh after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from his residence. Upon discovering his dire state, the organization relocated him to their shelter.

Dr. Singh's wife and daughters, who moved to Australia years ago, had not visited him, leading to his distressing situation. Now under the care of Apna Ashiana, Dr. Singh's health has improved and he is receiving much-needed attention and support.

