Tragic End: Son of Retired Officer Dies by Suicide in Patna
A 40-year-old man in Patna allegedly shot himself dead following a dispute with his wife. The deceased, son of a retired police officer, used a country-made pistol. A suicide note was recovered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is ongoing.
A 40-year-old man, reportedly the son of a retired senior police officer, allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in Patna's Kotwali area, officials revealed on Saturday.
The tragic incident occurred after an alleged argument with his wife. Police have retrieved a suicide note and the weapon from the scene.
Kotwali Station House Officer Rajan Kumar responded to the incident after a distress call on Friday night. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the man was declared dead on arrival. His suicide note indicated he secured a pistol to end his life, as informed by his family. The man was unemployed and his body awaits post-mortem as the investigation continues.
