Left Menu

J&K Ministers Mobilize Across States to Safeguard Residents

Jammu and Kashmir ministers traveled to various Indian states to ensure the safety of their residents amid concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. They coordinated with local governments, interacted with the J&K community, and received assurances of support for the residents' security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:03 IST
J&K Ministers Mobilize Across States to Safeguard Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir ministers embarked on a nationwide tour to liaise with state governments and protect their citizens residing across India.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directive saw Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary collaborating with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai to ensure J&K residents' safety. Choudhary also connected with local students and professionals, reinforcing their sense of security.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar followed suit in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. They secured commitments from local leaders for continued support for J&K communities, as similar efforts unfolded in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by other cabinet officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025