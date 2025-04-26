J&K Ministers Mobilize Across States to Safeguard Residents
Jammu and Kashmir ministers traveled to various Indian states to ensure the safety of their residents amid concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. They coordinated with local governments, interacted with the J&K community, and received assurances of support for the residents' security.
In response to recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir ministers embarked on a nationwide tour to liaise with state governments and protect their citizens residing across India.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directive saw Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary collaborating with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai to ensure J&K residents' safety. Choudhary also connected with local students and professionals, reinforcing their sense of security.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar followed suit in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. They secured commitments from local leaders for continued support for J&K communities, as similar efforts unfolded in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by other cabinet officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
